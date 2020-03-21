_________________________________________________________________________

Hi...struggling for life solutions? Contact Mugwenu Doctors. They use local herbs and strong spiritual powers to heal, solve problems, diseases like hbp, diabetes, weak

Hi...struggling for life solutions? Contact Mugwenu Doctors. They use local herbs and strong spiritual powers to heal, solve problems, diseases like hbp, diabetes, weak

EXCITING CAREER OPPORTUNITIES IN TECH AND SERVICES





Position: Accountant

Reporting to: Finance Manager

Location: Nairobi, Kenya

About The Role

The Accountant role shall have the overall responsibility of carrying out accounting and finance duties in the company.

Duties and Responsibilities

· Generate monthly, quarterly and annual reports: Profit and Loss Account, Balance Sheet, Trial Balance

· Prepare monthly cost reports for each department and share with department managers for understanding and consolidated cost control effort

· Prepare and review budget, revenue, expense, payroll entries, invoices and other accounting documents.

· Analyse revenue and expenditure trends and recommend appropriate budget levels and ensure expenditure control.

· Discuss financial performance with management on a monthly and quarterly basis and assist in developing and implementing cost effective measures to reduce operational costs

· Ensure strong internal controls are in place with regards to approval and release of funds

· Take responsibility for verification and authorization of payments

· Establish, maintain and coordinate the implementation of accounting and accounting control procedures to ensure that the department runs efficiently.

· Monitor and review accounting and related systems reports for accuracy and completeness.

· Prepare and file all statutory returns within the stipulated time schedules.

· Review the work of accounts assistants for accuracy and adherence to procedure

· Ensure all accounting records are kept properly, in a compliant way and up-to-date

· Ensuring financial transactions are properly recorded and entered into the computerized accounting systems

· Administering the company’s payroll and associated statutory requirements

· Undertaking day to day banking functions and bank reconciliations.

· Oversee the use and accounting of the daily petty cash.

· Undertaking the preparatory work for the annual audit of accounts and assisting in implementation of audit recommendations

· Timely payment of vendors and suppliers

· Maintain debtors’ records and follow up with account managers for payments

· Maintain the company’s Asset register ensuring it is updated and reconciled as required.

· Any other duty as may be assigned by the supervisor or management from time to time.

Qualification and Experience

· Relevant degree or B.Com with accounting option or equivalent;

· A CPA (K) finalist;

· Must have Knowledge of spread sheets and data base management.

· Must be conversant with the use of QuickBooks accounting package.

· At least three to five years’ experience in a similar position.

· A vibrant and enthusiastic person willing to learn.





How to apply;

If you meet the above criteria and are interested in making a meaningful career move in one of the fastest growing sectors, apply by submitting your CV in confidence via recruit@esquireconsultants.co.ke and CC placement.esquire@gmail.com.

Kindly indicate your current and expected salary in your application or CV. A competitive remuneration package plus pension and medical cover benefits will be will be offered to the successful candidate.

Note: