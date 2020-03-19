_________________________________________________________________________

Self Help Africa (SHA)





Job Title: Project Accountant

Department: Finance

Location: Nairobi, Kenya

Reports to: Head of Finance and Administration (HoFA)

Contract Type: 2 years contract (project ends in 2022) with 6 Months’ Probation period and one (1) Months’ Notice Period

Salary: Annual Gross Salary -Kshs. 2,160,000

About Self Help Africa: Self Help Africa is an international NGO, dedicated to the vision of an economically thriving and resilient rural Africa. SHA focuses on agriculture and agribusiness as the engine of growth in Africa.

Our approach is collaborative and market-based: although we see our primary clients as smallholder farmers in Africa, we work with all participants in the agricultural value chain.

Job Purpose: The Project Accountant will provide financial management to the Cassava Value Chain Programme funded by the European Union. The overall objective of the Programme is to increase food and nutrition security, employment and income among 28,000 smallholder-farming households (at least 60% women) in seven Counties (Kisumu, Homabay, Migori, Siaya, Busia, Kitui and Kilifi).

Under the overall financial and administrative leadership of Self Help Africa (SHA) Head of Finance and Administration (HoFA), the Project Accountant will be responsible for maintaining a high standard of accounting and financial control, and providing guidance and technical financial support to all the implementing partners funded under the EU Programme.

This will include but not be limited to the identification of training requirements, provision of training, undertaking of risk assessments and the provision of assistance and advice on financial systems and procedures for best practice.

He/She will also ensure accurate and timely recording of financial data, processing of transactions and compliance to reporting as per the EU regulations.

Key Responsibilities:

Financial Management

· Responsible for routine financial accounting functions including processing and recording all transactions in line with organisational policy, EU accounting standards, and compliance to policies and Kenyan legislation, ensuring timeliness, efficiency and completeness;

· Responsible for checking the accuracy and validity of documents submitted by partners and prepare a schedule to be used for posting entries on PS Financials (PSF);

· Review partner’s monthly bank and ledger reconciliations, financial templates, reports and other statements;

· Review the monthly payments requests against the budget and cash flow projections and follow up on the disbursement of funds to partners;

· Prepare monthly wage analysis of all partners balances and follow up on overdue liquidations;

· Prepare a monthly work plan and share with the Programme Manager and Head of Finance and Administration.

Partner Management

· Assist partners in developing financial management and procurement policy guidelines where necessary and implementation of same;

· Develop a training schedule and undertake the training & ongoing mentoring of partners to ensure a stronger financial system and structure is in place;

· Coordinate regular internal audit scrutiny of partner organisations, ensuring financial systems and controls are of an appropriate standard for security and the effective management of funds advanced by SHA;

· With support from the Head of Finance and Administration, lead the coordination of an annual audit of the implementing partners.

Financial Planning and Budgeting

· Liaise with the Programme Manager, finance staff and other programme administrators on programme and activity budget preparation, spending and realignments, and ensuring they are aligned with grants agreements;

· Preparation of monthly, quarterly and annual budget vs. expenditure;

· Prepare and process financial data necessary for budget adjustments as required while ensuring compliance to the grant agreements;

· Participate in the preparation and revision of the annual budgets;

Donor reporting and compliance

· Prepare partner consolidated reports and donor financial reports that comply with donor requirements;

· Coordinate the expenditure verification exercise, special audits and respond to internal audit reports.

Other Duties

· Any other duty that may be assigned from time to time.

Key Relationships:

Internal

· Finance and Administration Team

· Country Management Team

· Programme Manager and other country programme staff

· Programme and Finance staff in Dublin HQ

External

· Officials from partner organisations both finance and programme staff

· Service providers

Qualifications, Knowledge and Experience

Essential

· Internationally recognised accounting qualification (CA, ACCA, CIMA, CPA)

· Five years practical experience in a finance department, three of which should be in grants management

· Strong technical abilities and up to date knowledge of Generally Accepted Accounting Principles

· Fluency in spoken and written English

· Experience of managing donor funds and contracts

· Experience of managing, training and supporting staff

Desirable:

· Willingness to travel nationally and internationally;

· Previous experience of managing USAID, EU or other donor funding;

· Experience working with partner organisations;

· Experience of undertaking risk assessments, internal audits and/or assessing internal controls.

Role Competencies

· Excellent verbal, analytical, organisational and written skills;

· People management skills;

· Proactive and motivated with a strong commitment to Self Help Africa’s vision, mission and values;

· Excellent ICT skills including a good knowledge of MS Office and accounting software;

· Attention to detail and ability to produce timely, accurate, financial reports.

How to Apply:

Please submit: A completed application form before 27 March 2020, explaining why you want the position and why you think you are particularly suited to the role. Applications should be in a Word document or in pdf. Make it clear which position you are applying for by writing the Position in the subject line of your e-mail as follows [KF1 Project Accountant + Your name]. The application should be submitted by email to the following email address:

infokenya@selfhelpafrica.net

Download JD HERE

Closing date for applications is 27 March 2020.

Any candidate offered a job with Self Help Africa will be expected to sign Self Help Africa’s Safeguarding Policies and Code of Conduct as an appendix to their contract of employment and agree to conduct themselves in accordance with the provisions of these documents.

Specific roles may require police vetting.

All applicants are encouraged to read through the following safeguarding policies as you make your applications: