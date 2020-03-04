



Wednesday March 4, 2020 - Former Kakamega Senator, Boni Khalwale, accused Amani National Congress (ANC) leader, Musalia Mudavadi, of allegedly betraying him hours to the second BBI rally held in Kakamega County in January.





Speaking during an interview, Khalwale revealed that before the maiden rally at the Bukhungu Stadium, he had shared a close working relationship with Mudavadi in preparation for a parallel rally to be held in Mumias.





"For an entire week, Mudavadi and I had been working together to prepare for the parallel rally to discuss economic affairs of the people in the Western region.”





"He had given me a team led by former Khwisero MP Julius Arunga with whom we worked in readiness for the meeting on the day.”





“He, however, changed his mind a few hours to the event," Khalwale stated.





He attributed the change in mind to media reports that President Uhuru Kenyatta had made a phone call to Mudavadi and ordered him to immediately make his way to the main rally in the Bukhungu stadium in Kakamega.





"I think that it is true that he changed because of the call, because after he left for the summit, even Arunga, who had money problems like I do was suddenly so full of himself and started issuing orders,” he stated.





Khalwale added that despite the alleged betrayal by some of the leaders from the region, he would soldier on to bring much-needed changes to his community.





He maintained that the reason for his push for economic reforms in the Western region was because he could relate with the problems facing the common people living there.





"I have tasted both worlds, the world of poverty, and the world of living good."





"I live very well, my children live very well, but because I have a good mind, I refuse to forget where I have come from.





"I know that there are many children, like mine, who deserve an equal opportunity in life. That is the Kenya we are fighting for," he stated.





The Kenyan DAILY POST