_________________________________________________________________________

Hi...struggling for life solutions? Contact Mugwenu Doctors. They use local herbs and strong spiritual powers to heal, solve problems, diseases like hbp, diabetes, weak

Hi...struggling for life solutions? Contact Mugwenu Doctors. They use local herbs and strong spiritual powers to heal, solve problems, diseases like hbp, diabetes, weak

Friday March 27, 2020-

A middle woman from Mai Mahiu, Nakuru County has committed suicide after being put on a mandatory quarantine at Kenya Industrial Training Institute (KITI), Nakuru.





The woman, who is in her 20s, committed suicide by hanging himself inside one of KITI’s hostels.





Sources said after arriving from South Africa, the woman went straight to her home in Mai Mahiu but Nakuru Health officials directed her to go for a mandatory quarantine at KITI.





Before she committed suicide the lady complained of the deplorable condition of hostels.

With dirty toilets and bedbug-infested mattresses, the lady informed her family that he did not feel safe sleeping there.





On Tuesday, Health CS Mutahi Kagwe apologised to Kenyans who are on mandatory quarantine.





Kagwe said the situation was occasioned by the huge numbers of passengers streaming in.

"Please bear with us for the inconvenience caused. It is only that we need to do this as we are not leaving anything to chance," Kagwe said.



