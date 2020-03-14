_________________________________________________________________________
The Nairobi City County Public Service Board (NCPSB) invites applications from suitably qualified candidates to fill the following vacant positions.
COUNTY CONSTABLES - JOB GROUP D(800 POSTS)
Application Deadline: Thu 19th Mar 2020
REMUNERATION
Salary Scale: Kshs 14,610.00 to Kshs 16,250.00
House Allowance: Kshs 4,125.00
Commuter Allowance: Kshs 3,000.00
Responsibilities
- Maintain
law, order and regulations as directed
- Observe
and maintain the code of regulations
- Responsible
to the corporal for performance of assigned duties in accordance with the
law.
Qualifications
- Possess
a Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE).
- Be
aged between 18 and 35 years.
- Physically
and medically fit;
- Have
no criminal record or pending criminal charges.
- Female
Candidates must not be pregnant at the recruitment stage and during the
training period
How to Apply
