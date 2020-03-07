_________________________________________________________________________

Saturday March 14, 2020- Government of Kenya is mooting a plan of putting Ongata Rongai on lockdown following the eruption of Coronavirus disease.





According to sources, the National Security Council which is headed by President Uhuru Kenyatta met on Friday and resolved to first observe the situation before putting Rongai under lock down after a patient tested positive of coronavirus.





Meanwhile, the Ministry of Health has isolated seven people at Mbagathi Hospital who were in contacts with “patient zero’’





According to sources the seven reside in Simba Drive Ole Kasasi estate in Ongata Rongai, where “patient zero” lived.





They were taken to Mbagathi Hospital for close monitoring.





The woman who flew into the country from the United States via London on March 5 tested positive for the coronavirus on Friday.





The 27 year old student became Kenya’s first coronavirus case.





Health CS Mutahi Kagwe told the country that she took herself to the hospital after developing the symptoms.



