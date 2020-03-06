_________________________________________________________________________
Position: Office Administrative Assistant Iii – Six (6) Positions – Vacancy No. 01/2020/20
Basic Salary Scale: Ksh.21,500 – Ksh.28,970 p.m (Job Group ‘G’)
Allowances as per the SRC circulars attached to the position.
Terms of service: Three (3) years renewable contract subject to satisfactory performance.
Responsibilities
This is the entry and training grade for this cadre. Duties and responsibilities at this level will entail:
- Taking
oral dictation;
- Document
development using office computer software and data processing from
manuscripts;
- Operating
office equipment;
- Ensuring
security of office equipment, documents and records;
- Attending
to visitors/clients;
- Handling
telephone calls and appointments; and,
- Undertaking
any other office administrative services duties that may be assigned.
Qualifications
- Kenya
Certificate of Secondary Education mean grade C- (minus) with at least C
(plain) in English or Kiswahili Language or its equivalent qualification
from a recognized institution;
- Business
Education Single and Group Certificates (BES & GC) from the Kenya
National Examinations Council in the following subjects:
- Typewriting
II (minimum 40 w.p.m.)/Computerized Document Processing II;
- Business
English I /Communication I
- Office
Practice I;
- Commerce
I;
OR
- Craft
Certificate in Secretarial
Studies from the Kenya
National Examination Council; and
- Certificate
in Computer application skills from a recognized institution
How to Apply
Each application should be accompanied by a Cover Letter, Curriculum Vitae, photocopies of relevant Academic and Professional.
Certificates/Registration licenses, National Identity Card or Passport, Testimonials and other relevant documents. Nakuru County residents will be required to indicate their sub-county and ward of residence in the
Curriculum Vitae.
Each application should be submitted in a sealed envelope with the POSITION APPLIED FOR CLEARLY MARKED ON THE LEFT SIDE OF THE ENVELOPE and addressed to:
Applications can be submitted either through post or hand delivered to our offices at the Provincial Public Works Building, off the Nakuru – Kabarak Road along prisons road – Nakuru. All applications should be submitted on or before 18th March, 2020 by 5.00pm.
