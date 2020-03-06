_________________________________________________________________________

Position:

Office Administrative Assistant Iii –

Six (6) Positions – Vacancy No. 01/2020/20





Basic Salary Scale: Ksh.21,500 – Ksh.28,970 p.m (Job Group ‘G’)

Allowances as per the SRC circulars attached to the position.

Terms of service: Three (3) years renewable contract subject to satisfactory performance.

Responsibilities

This is the entry and training grade for this cadre. Duties and responsibilities at this level will entail:

Taking oral dictation;

Document development using office computer software and data processing from manuscripts;

Operating office equipment;

Ensuring security of office equipment, documents and records;

Attending to visitors/clients;

Handling telephone calls and appointments; and,

Undertaking any other office administrative services duties that may be assigned.

Qualifications

Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education mean grade C- (minus) with at least C (plain) in English or Kiswahili Language or its equivalent qualification from a recognized institution;

Business Education Single and Group Certificates (BES & GC) from the Kenya National Examinations Council in the following subjects:

Typewriting II (minimum 40 w.p.m.)/Computerized Document Processing II;

Business English I /Communication I

Office Practice I;

Commerce I;

OR

Craft Certificate in Secretarial Studies from the Kenya National Examination Council; and

Certificate in Computer application skills from a recognized institution

How to Apply

Each application should be accompanied by a Cover Letter, Curriculum Vitae, photocopies of relevant Academic and Professional.

Certificates/Registration licenses, National Identity Card or Passport, Testimonials and other relevant documents. Nakuru County residents will be required to indicate their sub-county and ward of residence in the

Curriculum Vitae.

Each application should be submitted in a sealed envelope with the POSITION APPLIED FOR CLEARLY MARKED ON THE LEFT SIDE OF THE ENVELOPE and addressed to:

THE SECRETARY

NAKURU COUNTY PUBLIC SERVICE BOARD

P. O BOX 2870-00200,

NAKURU