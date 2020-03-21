_________________________________________________________________________

Hi...struggling for life solutions? Contact Mugwenu Doctors. They use local herbs and strong spiritual powers to heal, solve problems, diseases like hbp, diabetes, weak

Hi...struggling for life solutions? Contact Mugwenu Doctors. They use local herbs and strong spiritual powers to heal, solve problems, diseases like hbp, diabetes, weak

Applications are invited for the following posts in the Ministry of Defence.

Senior Support Staff (Sanitary Cleaner) - CSG 16 – Fifty (50) POSTS (Advert 15/2020)

Basic Salary: Kshs. 14,610 – 16,250 p.m.

House Allowance: Depending on area of deployment

Commuter Allowance: Kshs. 3,000

Leave Allowance: Kshs. 4,000 (Once yearly)

Terms of Service: Temporary terms of service.

Responsibilities

The Support Staff function will entail undertaking sanitary cleaning and maintaining grounds in the area of deployment; performing messengerial duties; and undertaking any other related duties.

Qualifications

For appointment to this grade, the candidate must have: –

Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE) mean grade ‘D’ plain or its equivalent qualification; and

Certificate in computer application skills from a recognized

How to Apply

Interested and qualified persons are requested to make their applications by completing ONE application form PSC (Revised 2016) and submit the same together with copies of the required certificates. The application form may be downloaded from Public Service Commission website www.publicservice.go.ke and Ministry of Defence www.mod.go.ke

Requirements and other detailed information for each of the posts is available on the Ministry’s website www.mod.go.ke and on www.mygov.go.ke

Completed application forms should reach the Cabinet Secretary; Ministry of Defence, P.O. Box 40668 – 00100, NAIROBI or hand delivered to Ulinzi House gate off Lenana Road; on or before 6th April, 2020.

NB:

Canvassing will lead to automatic disqualification

Qualified persons irrespective of gender, age, race, culture, religion, marital status or disability are encouraged to apply

Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted

Applicants should not give money to anybody purporting to be in a position to help whatsoever. Any corruption report should be made via email: publicaffairs@mod.go.ke

HEAD HRM&D