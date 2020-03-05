_________________________________________________________________________
Hi...struggling for life solutions? Contact Mugwenu Doctors. They use local herbs and strong spiritual powers to heal, solve problems, diseases like hbp, diabetes, weak penis, love, family problems, hardship in business, increase luck i.e tenders, promotion, evil spirits, bad dreams. Call +254740637248 or go to
www.mugwenudoctors.com
______________________________________________________________
www.mugwenudoctors.com
______________________________________________________________
Vacancy No. CGHR/128/02/20
Program Description: This Program is a collaboration between Kenya Medical Research Institute and the Liverpool School of Tropical Medicine (LSTM) whose remit is to conduct research in Malaria/HIV and other diseases. Due to its continued growth, the Malaria Branch, Kisumu, has a vacancy in IMPROVE-WP5 study for the following position.
Position: Community Interviewer (5 Positions) KMR 11
Location: HomaBay and Kisumu
Reporting to: Study Coordinator
Working hours: Flexible, depending on conditions in the field.
Job Description
The Field worker will report directly to the study coordinator and field supervisor. S/He will be responsible for ensuring that the timely data collection in the field is conducted in the highest standards possible as per the IMPROVE-WP5 study protocol and GCP. S/he must be flexible and work within the existing structure, in a professional and ethical manner with competence, accountability and integrity.
Qualifications
- Education: –
O’Levels C – (minus)
- Must be
willing to reside within the study area
- Languages: –
Good English, Swahili and Dholuo, both spoken and written
- Knowledge
and skills: – Must be able to use a smart phone or
tablet to collect data
- MUST be
in possession of a valid driving/riding license with emphasis in Class F
and G and a competent motor cycle rider.
- Knowledge of GCP principles
- At least two years research experience
Desirable qualities
- Previous experience in research and
particularly working within the community
- Work with minimal supervision and be a team
player
- Able to devote additional time for the study
including working over the national and public holidays
- Must be able to communicate effectively with
members of the community and health facility staff
- Experience with qualitative data collection
e.g. in-depth interviews and focus group discussions
Responsibilities
- Collect accurate data from the study
participants in line with the standards and guidelines set in the study
protocol
- Schedule and prepare a work plan for phone
calls, home follow up visits and reminders for scheduled visits for
participants
- Ensure that all the relevant case reports and
appointment cards are administered appropriately
- Ensure that all research questions are
administered during the interviews
- Check questionnaires for accuracy and completeness
at the end of interviews
- Keep clean and comprehensive records of study
visits and their outcomes
- Conduct debriefing with the study participants
at conclusion of interviews
- Conduct home visits to follow up participants
- Ensure that one has requisite supplies in time
- Adhere strictly to the project deadlines for
completion of duties assigned
- Use motorcycles to carry out study trial
related activities as assigned by the supervisors
- Responsible for the security, maintenance and
timely renewal of motorcycle license
- Attend all the weekly meetings in time and
report on progress of work
- Any other duties assigned/ delegated from time
to time by your immediate supervisor
Terms of Employment
Six (6) months fixed-term contract as per KEMRI scheme of service. Probation period for the first one and half (1.5) months. Compensation is negotiable within a relevant grade, based on educational levels, relevant experience and demonstrated competency. The salary scheme is based on the KEMRI scales plus supplemental amounts.
Applications should include the following
- Letter of Application (indicate vacancy number)
- Current Resume or CV, with names and contact
information
- 3 names of referees included in the CV or 3
letters of reference
- Copies of Certificates or transcripts
- Copies of KEMRI approved GCP certificate
(CITI, FHI 360, NIH)
How to Apply
Applications should be addressed to the;
Deputy Director, CGHR,
P. O. Box 1578 – 40100,
Kisumu to reach him not later than March 26, 2020
KEMRI IS AN EQUAL OPPORTUNITY EMPLOYER COMMITED TO DIVERSITY; PERSONS WITH DISABILITY, WOMEN, YOUTH AND THOSE FROM MARGINALIZED AREAS ARE ENCOURAGED TO APPLY. KEMRI DOES NOT CHARGE A FEE AT ANY STAGE OF ITS SELECTION PROCESS INCLUDING APPLICATION, INTERVIEW AND PROCESSING OF OFFER LETTER. IF ASKED FOR A FEE, REPORT SUCH REQUEST IMMEDIATELY
Only short-listed candidates will be contacted.
Loading...
Post a Comment