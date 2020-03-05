_________________________________________________________________________

Hi...struggling for life solutions? Contact Mugwenu Doctors. They use local herbs and strong spiritual powers to heal, solve problems, diseases like hbp, diabetes, weak

Hi...struggling for life solutions? Contact Mugwenu Doctors. They use local herbs and strong spiritual powers to heal, solve problems, diseases like hbp, diabetes, weak

Vacancy No. CGHR/128/02/20





Program Description: This Program is a collaboration between Kenya Medical Research Institute and the Liverpool School of Tropical Medicine (LSTM) whose remit is to conduct research in Malaria/HIV and other diseases. Due to its continued growth, the Malaria Branch, Kisumu, has a vacancy in IMPROVE-WP5 study for the following position.

Position: Community Interviewer (5 Positions) KMR 11

Location : HomaBay and Kisumu

Reporting to: Study Coordinator

Working hours : Flexible, depending on conditions in the field.

Job Description

The Field worker will report directly to the study coordinator and field supervisor. S/He will be responsible for ensuring that the timely data collection in the field is conducted in the highest standards possible as per the IMPROVE-WP5 study protocol and GCP. S/he must be flexible and work within the existing structure, in a professional and ethical manner with competence, accountability and integrity.

Qualifications

Education : – O’Levels C – (minus)

Must be willing to reside within the study area

Languages : – Good English, Swahili and Dholuo, both spoken and written

Knowledge and skills : – Must be able to use a smart phone or tablet to collect data

MUST be in possession of a valid driving/riding license with emphasis in Class F and G and a competent motor cycle rider.

Knowledge of GCP principles

At least two years research experience

Desirable qualities

Previous experience in research and particularly working within the community

Work with minimal supervision and be a team player

Able to devote additional time for the study including working over the national and public holidays

Must be able to communicate effectively with members of the community and health facility staff

Experience with qualitative data collection e.g. in-depth interviews and focus group discussions

Responsibilities

Collect accurate data from the study participants in line with the standards and guidelines set in the study protocol

Schedule and prepare a work plan for phone calls, home follow up visits and reminders for scheduled visits for participants

Ensure that all the relevant case reports and appointment cards are administered appropriately

Ensure that all research questions are administered during the interviews

Check questionnaires for accuracy and completeness at the end of interviews

Keep clean and comprehensive records of study visits and their outcomes

Conduct debriefing with the study participants at conclusion of interviews

Conduct home visits to follow up participants

Ensure that one has requisite supplies in time

Adhere strictly to the project deadlines for completion of duties assigned

Use motorcycles to carry out study trial related activities as assigned by the supervisors

Responsible for the security, maintenance and timely renewal of motorcycle license

Attend all the weekly meetings in time and report on progress of work

Any other duties assigned/ delegated from time to time by your immediate supervisor

Terms of Employment

Six (6) months fixed-term contract as per KEMRI scheme of service. Probation period for the first one and half (1.5) months. Compensation is negotiable within a relevant grade, based on educational levels, relevant experience and demonstrated competency. The salary scheme is based on the KEMRI scales plus supplemental amounts.

Applications should include the following

Letter of Application (indicate vacancy number)

Current Resume or CV, with names and contact information

3 names of referees included in the CV or 3 letters of reference

Copies of Certificates or transcripts

Copies of KEMRI approved GCP certificate (CITI, FHI 360, NIH)

How to Apply

Applications should be addressed to the;

Deputy Director, CGHR,

P. O. Box 1578 – 40100,

Kisumu to reach him not later than March 26, 2020

KEMRI IS AN EQUAL OPPORTUNITY EMPLOYER COMMITED TO DIVERSITY; PERSONS WITH DISABILITY, WOMEN, YOUTH AND THOSE FROM MARGINALIZED AREAS ARE ENCOURAGED TO APPLY. KEMRI DOES NOT CHARGE A FEE AT ANY STAGE OF ITS SELECTION PROCESS INCLUDING APPLICATION, INTERVIEW AND PROCESSING OF OFFER LETTER. IF ASKED FOR A FEE, REPORT SUCH REQUEST IMMEDIATELY