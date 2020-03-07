_________________________________________________________________________
The Nairobi City County Public Service Board (NCPSB) invites applications from suitably qualified candidates to fill the following vacant positions.
EARLY CHILDHOOD DEVELOPMENT & EDUCATION (ECDE) CARE GIVERS-JOB GROUP G (498 POSTS)
Application Deadline: Thu 19th Mar 2020
REMUNERATION
Salary Scale: Kshs 21,500.00 to Kshs 28,970.00
House Allowance: Kshs 6,750.00
Commuter Allowance: Kshs 4,000.00
Responsibilities
- Class
teaching;
- Organizing
and facilitating play/learning activities for the learners;
- Caring
and nurturing spiritual, moral, social, mental, physical, aesthetic and
emotional growth of the learners (holistic development);
- Managing
ECDE classes and keeping professional and administrative records (schemes
of work, lesson plans, daily programme of activities, attendance register
etc.) and ensuring learners’ safety and security; and Preparing and
developing play/learning materials.
Qualifications
- Kenya
Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE) minimum grade D+(plus) or KCE
Division IV at ‘O’ level;
- Certificate
in Early Childhood development Education offered by KNEC/Ministry of
Education or its approved equivalent;
- A
Certificate in Computer Proficiency; and
- Registered
by the Teachers Service Commission.
How to Apply
