Pursuant to the Constitution of Kenya (2010) and the County Governments Act No. 17 of 2012, the County Government of Kakamega invites applications from suitably qualified persons to fill the following vacant positions;
DEPARTMENT OF FINANCE AND PLANNING – KAKAMEGA COUNTY REVENUE AGENCY
Position: Revenue Clerk III, Job Group CPSB 13 (400 Posts)
Basic Salary Scale: Ksh. 16,890 x 680 -17,570 x 700 – 18,270 x 780 – 19,050 x 800 – 19,850 x 950 –
20,800 p.m.
An officer at this level will be reporting to Revenue Officer I.
Responsibilities
The specific duties and responsibilities will include:-
- Collecting
revenue from all revenue streams using cashless mode of revenue
collection;
- Preparing
daily report on individual collection;
- Checking
and enforcing the cashless payment system;
- Reporting
incidents and obstacles that may hinder smooth collection of revenue;
- Creating
awareness to traders on the cashless mode of revenue collection;
- Ensuring
safe custody of Kakamega County Revenue Agency assets and records;
- Guiding
motorists on registration and payment of parking fees via Cashless system;
- Preparing
invoices and ensuring that traders make payments as per the Kakamega
County Finance Act,2019; and
- Engaging
and building good relationship with traders and creating a positive image
of the County Government of
Kakamega
Qualifications
For appointment to this grade, a candidate must have:-
- Be a
Kenyan Citizen;
- Be a
resident of Kakamega County;
- Kenya
Certificate of Secondary Education mean grade C (Plain) or its approved
equivalent;
- Certificate
in Computer Applications;
- Relevant
working experience in revenue or routine clerical work will be an added
advantage;
- Good
interpersonal skills.
- Ability
to work under pressure with minimal supervision
Terms of Service: one (1) year renewable contract subject to agreed performance levels.
NOTE: APPLICANTS FOR THE ABOVE POSITIONS WILL BE REQUIRED TO GET CLEARANCE FROM THE FOLLOWING TO MEET REQUIREMENTS OF CHAPTER 6 OF THE CONSTITUTION OF KENYA 2010:-
- Criminal
Investigation Department;
- Ethics
and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC); Copies of these clearances MUST be
attached to the
How to Apply
All applicants should download and complete Job Application form KAKCPSB 2A from the County Website and submit hard copy of the form together with copies of their Academic and Professional Certificates, Testimonials, National Identity Card or Passport and any other supporting documents.
Applications should be submitted to:
THE SECRETARY/CEO
COUNTY PUBLIC SERVICE BOARD
P.O. BOX 458-50100 KAKAMEGA
Hand delivered applications can be submitted at the County Public Service Board’s Reception located at
Former Provincial Headquarters, Block ‘B’ 2nd Floor.
All applications should reach this office on or before 20th March, 2020.
County Government of Kakamega is an equal opportunity employer. Persons living with Disabilities are encouraged to apply. Canvassing will lead to automatic disqualification. Only Shortlisted candidates will be contacted.
PLEASE NOTE: Kakamega County Public Service Board does not charge ANY FEE at any stage of the recruitment and selection process. Our official communication channels are email address cpsb@kakamega.go.ke and phone number 0713852573 Only.
