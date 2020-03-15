_________________________________________________________________________

Pursuant to the Constitution of Kenya (2010) and the County Governments Act No. 17 of 2012, the County Government of Kakamega invites applications from suitably qualified persons to fill the following vacant positions;

DEPARTMENT OF FINANCE AND PLANNING – KAKAMEGA COUNTY REVENUE AGENCY

Position: Revenue Clerk III, Job Group CPSB 13 (400 Posts)

Basic Salary Scale: Ksh. 16,890 x 680 -17,570 x 700 – 18,270 x 780 – 19,050 x 800 – 19,850 x 950 –

20,800 p.m.

An officer at this level will be reporting to Revenue Officer I.

Responsibilities

The specific duties and responsibilities will include:-

Collecting revenue from all revenue streams using cashless mode of revenue collection;

Preparing daily report on individual collection;

Checking and enforcing the cashless payment system;

Reporting incidents and obstacles that may hinder smooth collection of revenue;

Creating awareness to traders on the cashless mode of revenue collection;

Ensuring safe custody of Kakamega County Revenue Agency assets and records;

Guiding motorists on registration and payment of parking fees via Cashless system;

Preparing invoices and ensuring that traders make payments as per the Kakamega County Finance Act,2019; and

Engaging and building good relationship with traders and creating a positive image of the County Government of Kakamega

Qualifications

For appointment to this grade, a candidate must have:-

Be a Kenyan Citizen;

Be a resident of Kakamega County;

Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education mean grade C (Plain) or its approved equivalent;

Certificate in Computer Applications;

Relevant working experience in revenue or routine clerical work will be an added advantage;

Good interpersonal skills.

Ability to work under pressure with minimal supervision

Terms of Service: one (1) year renewable contract subject to agreed performance levels.

NOTE: APPLICANTS FOR THE ABOVE POSITIONS WILL BE REQUIRED TO GET CLEARANCE FROM THE FOLLOWING TO MEET REQUIREMENTS OF CHAPTER 6 OF THE CONSTITUTION OF KENYA 2010:-

Criminal Investigation Department;

Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC); Copies of these clearances MUST be attached to the

How to Apply

All applicants should download and complete Job Application form KAKCPSB 2A from the County Website and submit hard copy of the form together with copies of their Academic and Professional Certificates, Testimonials, National Identity Card or Passport and any other supporting documents.

Applications should be submitted to:

THE SECRETARY/CEO

COUNTY PUBLIC SERVICE BOARD

P.O. BOX 458-50100 KAKAMEGA

Hand delivered applications can be submitted at the County Public Service Board’s Reception located at

Former Provincial Headquarters, Block ‘B’ 2nd Floor.

All applications should reach this office on or before 20th March, 2020.

County Government of Kakamega is an equal opportunity employer. Persons living with Disabilities are encouraged to apply. Canvassing will lead to automatic disqualification. Only Shortlisted candidates will be contacted.