The Kericho County Public Service Board wishes to recruit competent, self-driven, experienced and qualified staff to fill the following positions in the county public service pursuant to Article 176 of the Constitution of Kenya and County Governments Act No.17 of 2012.





CLERICAL OFFICER II JG F 4 POSTS KCPSB/2020/22

Responsibilities

An officer at this level may be deployed in any of the following units/sections to carry out clerical duties: Human Resource Management, General Registry, Supplies, Accounts or General Administrative Services.

Collecting statistical records

Carry out transactions related to accounts or personnel information

Filing receipts

Receiving,

Sorting out files

Filling and dispatching correspondence

Preparing initial documents for issuance of stores

Preparing pay change advices (PCAs)

Preparing initial documents for issuance of licenses

Maintain an efficient filing system and safe keeping of invoices

Drafting agenda for cases due to presentation to the Ministerial Human Resource Management and Advisory Committee (MHRMAC) and MTC meetings,

Processing of documents

Managing registers

Controlling movements of records and file movements

Drafting correspondences

Ensuring safe custody of equipment, documents and records.

Qualifications

For appointment to this grade, an officer must:

Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE) mean grade of C- (minus) or its approved equivalent;

Certificate in computer applications skills from a recognized institution.

Terms of service: Three year (3) contract

How to Apply

In order to apply for a Job, you ought to register with the system (Only for new and first time Applicants). If you already have an account, Login and apply.