The Kericho County Public Service Board wishes to recruit competent, self-driven, experienced and qualified staff to fill the following positions in the county public service pursuant to Article 176 of the Constitution of Kenya and County Governments Act No.17 of 2012.
CLERICAL OFFICER II JG F 4 POSTS KCPSB/2020/22
Responsibilities
An officer at this level may be deployed in any of the following units/sections to carry out clerical duties: Human Resource Management, General Registry, Supplies, Accounts or General Administrative Services.
- Collecting
statistical records
- Carry
out transactions related to accounts or personnel information
- Filing
receipts
- Receiving,
- Sorting
out files
- Filling
and dispatching correspondence
- Preparing
initial documents for issuance of stores
- Preparing
pay change advices (PCAs)
- Preparing
initial documents for issuance of licenses
- Maintain
an efficient filing system and safe keeping of invoices
- Drafting
agenda for cases due to presentation to the Ministerial Human Resource
Management and Advisory Committee (MHRMAC) and MTC meetings,
- Processing
of documents
- Managing
registers
- Controlling
movements of records and file movements
- Drafting
correspondences
- Ensuring
safe custody of equipment, documents and records.
Qualifications
For appointment to this grade, an officer must:
- Kenya
Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE) mean grade of C- (minus) or its
approved equivalent;
- Certificate
in computer applications skills from a recognized institution.
Terms of service: Three year (3) contract
How to Apply
In order to apply for a Job, you ought to register with the system (Only for new and first time Applicants). If you already have an account, Login and apply.
Application Deadline: 13-March-2020
