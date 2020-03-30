_________________________________________________________________________

Clerical Officer II

THIRTY (30) POSITIONS

Basic Salary Scale : Ksh.16, 890 – Ksh.20800 p.m

(Job Group ‘F’)

Allowances as per the SRC circulars attached to the position.

Terms of service : Three (3) years renewable contract subject to satisfactory performance.

Duties and Responsibilities

This is the entry and training grade for the Clerical Cadre. Work at this level will be carried out under close supervision and guidance of a more senior officer and will be subject to regular checks and verification. Officers at this level will be deployed in the Human Resource Management Unit, general registry, supplies, accounts office or general office services. Specific duties will include:

Compiling statistical records;

Sorting, filing and dispatching letters; discipline, transfers and other related duties in human resource management;

Computation of financial or statistical records based on routine or special sources of information;

Preparing payment vouchers;

Compiling data and drafting simple

Qualifications

For appointment to this position, a candidate must have:

Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE) mean grade C Plain or its approved equivalent; and

Certificate in computer application skills from a recognized institution.

How to Apply

Each application should be accompanied by a Cover Letter, Curriculum Vitae, photocopies of relevant Academic and Professional

Certificates/Registration licenses, National Identity Card or Passport, Testimonials and other relevant documents. Nakuru County residents will be required to indicate their sub-county and ward of residence in the

Curriculum Vitae.

Each application should be submitted in a sealed envelope with the POSITION APPLIED FOR CLEARLY MARKED ON THE LEFT SIDE OF THE ENVELOPE and addressed to:

THE SECRETARY

NAKURU COUNTY PUBLIC SERVICE BOARD

P. O BOX 2870-00200,

NAKURU