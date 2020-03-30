_________________________________________________________________________
Clerical Officer II
THIRTY (30) POSITIONS
Basic Salary Scale: Ksh.16, 890 – Ksh.20800 p.m
(Job Group ‘F’)
Allowances as per the SRC circulars attached to the position.
Terms of service: Three (3) years renewable contract subject to satisfactory performance.
Duties and Responsibilities
This is the entry and training grade for the Clerical Cadre. Work at this level will be carried out under close supervision and guidance of a more senior officer and will be subject to regular checks and verification. Officers at this level will be deployed in the Human Resource Management Unit, general registry, supplies, accounts office or general office services. Specific duties will include:
- Compiling
statistical records;
- Sorting,
filing and dispatching letters; discipline, transfers and other related
duties in human resource management;
- Computation
of financial or statistical records based on routine or special sources of
information;
- Preparing
payment vouchers;
- Compiling
data and drafting simple
Qualifications
For appointment to this position, a candidate must have:
- Kenya
Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE) mean grade C Plain or its
approved equivalent; and
- Certificate
in computer application skills from a recognized institution.
How to Apply
Each application should be accompanied by a Cover Letter, Curriculum Vitae, photocopies of relevant Academic and Professional
Certificates/Registration licenses, National Identity Card or Passport, Testimonials and other relevant documents. Nakuru County residents will be required to indicate their sub-county and ward of residence in the
Curriculum Vitae.
Each application should be submitted in a sealed envelope with the POSITION APPLIED FOR CLEARLY MARKED ON THE LEFT SIDE OF THE ENVELOPE and addressed to:
THE SECRETARY
NAKURU COUNTY PUBLIC SERVICE BOARD
P. O BOX 2870-00200,
NAKURU
Applications can be submitted either through post or hand delivered to our offices at the Provincial Public Works Building, off the Nakuru – Kabarak Road along prisons road – Nakuru. All applications should be submitted on or before 18th March, 2020 by 5.00pm.
