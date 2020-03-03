_________________________________________________________________________

Hi...struggling for life solutions? Contact Mugwenu Doctors. They use local herbs and strong spiritual powers to heal, solve problems, diseases like hbp, diabetes, weak

Hi...struggling for life solutions? Contact Mugwenu Doctors. They use local herbs and strong spiritual powers to heal, solve problems, diseases like hbp, diabetes, weak

The Kericho County Public Service Board wishes to recruit competent, self-driven, experienced and qualified staff to fill the following positions in the county public service pursuant to Article 176 of the Constitution of Kenya and County Governments Act No.17 of 2012.

RECEPTION OFFICER III JOB GROUP J 3 POSTS KCPSB/2020/32

Responsibilities



This is the entry and training grade for university graduates. The officer will undergo an induction in the reception function. Work at this level will entail:-

Assisting in the preparation and updating of Government guest lists and receiving VIPs/Guests during national and official government celebrations and functions.

Qualifications

Bachelor’s degree in any of the Social Sciences from a recognized university

Have good communication skills.

Terms of service: Three year (3) contract

How to Apply

In order to apply for a Job, you ought to register with the system (Only for new and first time Applicants). If you already have an account, Login and apply.