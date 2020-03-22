_________________________________________________________________________

Sunday, March 29, 2020- A 22-year old lady who is battling the deadly coronavirus has taken to social media to share her experience to encourage people to stay indoors.





The lady has also debunked the myth that the young people are not as vulnerable to this highly contagious virus as the elderly folks.





“I’m 22 and I tested positive for COVID-19. Take it from me - you do NOT want to catch this hopefully hearing about my experience will help the rest of you to stay home (for real) ” she warns.





Read her tweets below.







