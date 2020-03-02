_________________________________________________________________________

Tuesday, March 24, 2020 - There was drama at Tuskys Supermarket after two ladies traded insults and then exchanged kicks and blows in front of shoppers.





It’s alleged that the ladies were arguing over tissue papers as Kenyans rush to supermarkets to buy items in bulk, fearing a total lockdown over the Coronavirus pandemic.





The fat potbellied guy who was just minding his business as the two ladies fought dirty in the supermarket has impressed Netizens.





The ladies were later separated by cashiers.





See video.