Thursday, February 27, 2020 - Media personality Betty Kyallo has been on the receiving end from a section of her fans who reckon that she has gained a lot of weight and lost her sexy curves.





The mother of one, who for over a decade, has kept men glued to the screen with her yummy assets, caused a stir on Instagram after she shared a photo of herself rocking black pants and a black top.





The outfit did not do justice to her diminishing curves and netizens didn’t hold back with their comments.





See the photo and reaction below.





McOdera: Betty your figure is diminishing day by day,you no longer look the way you used to be,, but why





Triza: Aki figure yake inadidimia kila siku, whyyyyy betty





Caleb: Trousers is not your type crushy vaa tu ile dress yako ya red ,blue na yellow,,,





Mugane: Did u know that the same God u are talking about does not allow u to wear trousers? Now u know





Captain: Umekua flat screen tena



