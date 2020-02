Tuesday, February 4, 2020 -As the debate on whether to legalize marijuana in Kenya continues, a photo of young men smoking bhang in the presence of Kibra MP, Imran Okoth, has caused a stir online.





The men were puffing the illegal substance in the presence of the law-maker during a football match.





Imran Okoth is among the Legislators who want bhang legalized in the proposed bill that was suggested by his late brother in Parliament





See photo.