0 , ,
A+ A-

Thursday, February 27, 2020 - A young man was beaten like a sick dog after he was caught red handed having sex with a married woman.

A video shared online shows the skinny boychild begging for mercy like a toddler while stark naked and his big “cassava” protruding after he was caught live in the act munching someone’s wife.

He received a beating that he will never forget all his life.

He tried to plead for mercy but the merciless assailants continued unleashing terror on him.
Sleeping with a married woman should be included in the 1000 ways to die.

Watch the video.
The Kenyan DAILY POST
Loading...
Share to:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
 
Top