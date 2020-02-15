Saturday February 15, 2020

- Details have emerged as to why Jubilee Secretary General Raphael Tuju cancelled the party's meeting scheduled for Friday, February 14.





Despite stating that the meeting was postponed to a later date to pave way for the country's second President Daniel Moi's burial, insider sources have revealed that the party members were divided over President Uhuru Kenyatta's absence.





The Kieleweke faction, aligned to Kenyatta was worried that in his absence, Deputy President William Ruto would chair the meeting.





The leaders argued that decisions made at the meeting would be lopsided.





If the meeting had taken place on Valentine's Day, it would have been the first meeting since Kenyatta's re-election in 2017, in a party marred with disputes and a shaken relationship between Kenyatta and Ruto.





It would also be the first meeting ahead of the party's much-anticipated March 2020 elections.





"Kenyatta is the party leader. Let us await his direction. I cannot comment further on the matter. I'm waiting for the President's signal," Murang'a Senator Irungu Kang'ata remarked.





Nominated MP Maina Kamanda, a staunch Kenyatta ally asserted that the agenda of the meeting must include change of a parliamentary system.





"You have seen the likes of Senate Majority leader Kipchumba Murkomen use their positions to speak against Kenyatta.”





“If a meeting is not called by the president, I will not be a party to it and the agenda must include how to remove the likes of Murkomen," Kamanda argued.





Ruto's ally led Kipkelion West MP Hillary Koskei, distanced themselves from the reports arguing that they were focused on celebrating Moi.





The Kenyan DAILY POST



