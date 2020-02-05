Wednesday February 5, 2020 - President Uhuru Kenyatta was called by Baringo Senator Gideon Moi to break news about his father’s death.





The last born of Mzee was overheard telling the Head of State that Mzee is no more, over the phone.





Apart from Uhuru, Gideon is also said to have called ODM leader, Raila Odinga, who is in the US together with Uhuru, to break the news.

Immediately thereafter, there was a beehive of activities as Uhuru called interior CS Fred Matiangi, Head of Public Service, Joseph Kinyua, PS Karanja Kibicho, Chief of General Staff, Samson Mwathethe, DCI boss, George Kinoti, and head of NIS, Major General Phillip Kameru.





It was then that Uhuru ordered that a proclamation be written to make a public announcement as protocol dictates.





After Uhuru put up a proclamation, Matiangi and the group then moved to Nairobi Hospital and Gideon was allowed to address the public on behalf of the family through a speech prepared by the Government's security team.



