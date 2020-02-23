



Sunday February 23, 2020 - The family of the late Sergeant Kipyegon Kenei was on Saturday turned away at Chiromo Mortuary, where they had gone in the hope of seeing their kin's body.





Kenei, an AP officer attached to Deputy President William Ruto's office, was found dead on Thursday, February 20, in his Imara Daima house with a bullet wound in his head.





According to reports, the officer's body had been put under protection in the morgue.





Reports stated that the family would only be allowed to view the body on Monday.





Since the deceased had a bullet lodged in his head, forensic experts are expected to have a look at it and to establish whether it was suicide or murder.









Kenei's Imara Daima house had also been cordoned off to enable police to carry out their investigations.





The deceased, who was to record a statement in connection to the fake Ksh40 billion arms deal involving former CS Rashid Echesa and Deputy President William Ruto, left behind a young family.





"The wife is too devastated to a point that she is not talking to anyone.”





“The couple had two children, one who is only five days old.”





“The two were to do a wedding in August," Kenei's father Mzee John Chesang told the media on Friday, February 21.





The family last saw him on Sunday, February 16, when he had gone to visit them in Nakuru County.





"When he went back to Nairobi, he called and assured that he had arrived safely but we tried to call him on Wednesday but his phone was not going through," Chesang continued.



