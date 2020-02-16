Sunday February 16, 2020 - CS Amina Mohammed on Wednesday, February 12, contacted President Uhuru Kenyatta and informed him that Jubilee Secretary General Raphael Tuju had been involved in a grisly road accident.





Tuju was on his way to the late former President Daniel arap Moi's burial when the accident took place.





According to reports, Amina arrived at the scene of the accident minutes after it occurred and contacted the President, who ordered that Tuju be airlifted to Nairobi.





Sources say that a chopper that was meant to take off from Wilson Airport to Kabarak was delayed by around 10 minutes after Inspector General of Police Hilary Mutyambai received a call from the President.





Mutyambai is said to have asked the pilot to wait for a few minutes as he spoke to the President on the phone.





Afterwards, he ordered Police Airwing boss Rogers Mbithi to make sure Tuju was taken to Nairobi from Kijabe hospital.





Tuju has been recuperating at the Karen Hospital since the evening of Wednesday, February 12.





The Kenyan DAILY POST



