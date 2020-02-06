You don’t need to change your watch because of the colour of your clothes, you just change the theme





Kenya’s coolest smart watch has a range of themes to match your clothes and even your mood.





It can also measure your heart rate, your blood pressure, can count your steps, measure your calories intake, sleep patterns, make calls for you, read messages, access social media and more





What more do you want from a smart watch?





Whatever it is, believe me, it can do it.





Call 0715194094 or go here https://www.pricit.ke/search/label/Smart%20Watch%20for%20Men?max-results=18



