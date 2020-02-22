Saturday, February 22, 2020- This plus-size lady took to twitter to flaunt her assets but regretted immediately.





She thought men will camp on her handle to salivate on her ‘thick’ assets but she was wrong.





Netizens told her to go and work out and stop saying she's thick while in essence, she is fat.





Fat or obese people are generally very sensitive in matters of weight and that is why they describe themselves with colorful words like ‘plus-size’ or thick’ just to feel good.









This is not fat-shaming, being overweight (obese) makes one prone to life-threatening conditions such as Diabetes, Hypertension and heart complications hence not something to be proud of.





See the photos and reactions below.











