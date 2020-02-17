Monday February 17, 2020 - Former Agriculture Cabinet Secretary Mwangi Kiunjuri, on Sunday, February 16, made his bold attack on President Uhuru Kenyatta yet since his firing on Tuesday, January 14.





Speaking during a church service at Nanyuki PCEA, the outspoken politician claimed that Uhuru was insincere in his fight against graft and reshuffles arguing that it was targeted to a section of politicians and not distributed evenly.





The former CS further decried that the head of state had successfully influenced him into dissolving his party to join Jubilee only for him to be backstabbed later.





"I had GNU party but I was told to wrap it up and join Jubilee as a partner.”





"It is like telling someone traveling to Nairobi and leave a boda boda and board your new Prado, but upon reaching Karatina, you are harshly kicked out while it is raining," stated Kiunjuri.





"I had expressed interest in vying for Laikipia the gubernatorial seat but I was told in broad daylight to drop my bid and that I would be offered a plum job in Government.”





“I will now be jobless for the next three years," he continued.





He accused Uhuru of 'selective witch-hunt' and explained that his docket underperformed majorly because it was underfunded by the state.





"Who has been insulting the President? The Opposition has, over the years, been insulting him but they were finally forgiven.”





“But when Kiunjuri speaks about the problems in Mt Kenya, he is witch-hunted in the guise of the fight against graft.”





"The DCI, KRA and EACC are marshalled to muzzle me. Just like Moses said, let my people go.”





“I will continue fighting for the best interests of the people in this region.”





“Democracy entails freedom of expression as long as the people do not contravene the law," he added.



