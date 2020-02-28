Friday, February 28, 2020 - A jilted woman took to social media and ranted like a baby after a slay queen snatched her husband of 9 years.





The woman paraded the passport of the merciless home wrecker with the intention of showing her face to the world and further displayed anti-biotic drugs used to cure sexually transmitted diseases that she found in her hand-bag.





She then dropped a shocker by revealing that the slay queen who wrecked her marriage sings in the choir and claimed that she used witchcraft to snatch her husband.





She also alleged that the lady is HIV positive.





“She has locked my womb,” the woman was heard saying in the video that she recorded and posted on social media.





Watch video as the notorious home wrecker is being paraded for all to see.