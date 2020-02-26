Tuesday, February 26, 2020- There was drama after a woman accosted her husband who is a long distance truck driver at night after suspecting he is cheating.





The woman thought that her husband was with a woman in the truck.





The husband was heard shouting “I’m alone, I don’t have anyone” from the moment his wife accosted him and started banging the truck’s door, telling him to open.





The calm husband opened the door and the woman entered the truck and confirmed that there was no woman in the truck.





We can’t blame the woman for such actions since there has been a rise in cheating cases among married couples.





