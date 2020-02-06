Monday February 6, 2020 - Former Kiambu Governor, William Kabogo, has asked the newly-installed Governor of the County James Nyoro to exercise caution and not be drunk with power.





In an interview with K24 on Wednesday, Kabogo appeared to take issue with the manner in which Governor Nyoro was dispensing his powers as a Governor.





During Saturday’s Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) rally in Kitui, Nyoro favoured the beating up and eviction of Gatundu South MP, Moses Kuria, from the meeting.





Kabogo appeared not particularly impressed by reports that Governor Nyoro had called for some people to be thrown out of a rally.





"Nyoro needs to be careful.”





“I saw him throwing people out of rallies on his first day of work,” Kabogo said.





Nyoro was installed as Governor last Friday after the impeachment of his boss, Ferdinand Waititu, by the Senate over mega corruption.



