Sunday, February 9, 2020 - A man has stunned Netizens after he spent quite a fortune to propose to his girlfriend.





He paid for an advert in the Daily Monitor, one of the leading newspapers in Uganda, and proposed to his girlfriend.





“ Linda Rosset Buluma, Will you marry me? Your’s Bryan.” The romantic proposal that has caused divided opinions among social media users read.





What do you think? is this true love or madness?

The Kenyan DAILY POST