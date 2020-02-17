Monday, February 17, 2020- Gaming firm SportPesa has been dealt a massive blow after English Premier League side, Everton, terminated their partnership, with two years left.





The Kenyan betting firm had signed a five year shirt sponsorship deal with Everton in 2017 worth £7 million (Approx. Sh900 million) a year





The Merseyside outfit have announced that they will officially end their partnership with SportPesa at the end of the current Premier League season which concludes on Sunday May 17, 2020





“This has been a difficult decision but one that allows us to best deliver on our commercial plan and to grasp the new opportunities now open to us,” the club statement reads in part.





Sources from the club reveal that they have been forced to drop SportPesa since some parents found it hard to buy Everton shirts for their kids bearing a gambling company.





During the club’s Annual General Meeting held last month, Everton’s Chief Executive Officer Denise Barrett-Baxendale, while responding to a question, stated that they would prefer a different type of sponsor than a gambling company.





“I think you raise a good point. In an ideal world moving forward we would look to have a different type of sponsor on the front of our shirts like all football clubs would, but that is a commercial decision that we make as a football club,” Baxendale said.





Ten of the current Premier League clubs have gambling firms as their official shirt sponsors.

SportPesa closed down shop in Kenya in October last year after the government imposed a 20% tax on betting stakes.





Their exit saw over 400 Kenyans lose jobs while Gor Mahia and AFC Leopards also lost lucrative shirt sponsorship deals.



