



Wednesday February 5, 2020 - Photos of Deputy President William Ruto and Interior CS Fred Matiang'i at Lee Funeral Home after the death of former President Daniel arap Moi has left a lot to be desired as to who exactly is in charge.





Matiang'i and Ruto's debate has been a subject matter since Kenyatta elevated the CS, putting him in charge of the oversight of government programmes in January 2019, a move which many analysts claimed demeaned Ruto who had always identified himself as Uhuru's right-hand man.





When the news of Moi's death broke on Tuesday, February 4, the President was out of the country, which leaves his DP in charge according to the Constitution, but that is not the case.





When Matiang'i arrived at the morgue, he was flanked by top military brass among them Chief of Defence General Samson Mwathethe.





Police IG Hillary Mutyambai was also in tow.





But when Ruto made his way to Lee Funeral Home later, he seemed a lone ranger with only his security and aides following behind.













Earlier on, Matiangi and Mwathethe condoled with Moi's family at Kabarnet Gardens, Nairobi, where they held the initial burial preparations with the military officials taking over the burial plans.





This was Matiang's second meeting after he and his defence counterpart Monicah Juma met Mwathethe, Mutyambai and Interior PS Karanja Kibicho at State House before they went to Nairobi Hospital where Moi's body was at before being transferred to Lee Funeral Home.





On the other hand, while at Harambee Annex, Ruto announced that Kenyatta had directed Head of Public Service Joseph Kinyua to take charge of the State funeral arrangements.





Ruto later visited Moi's family in Kabarnet Gardens, Nairobi, where he had a closed-door session with, among others, his Rift Valley rival Gideon Moi.





The two haven't been seeing eye-to-eye and in early 2018, Gideon reportedly blocked Ruto from visiting Moi in Kabarak.





The Kenyan DAILY POST