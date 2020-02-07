Friday, February 7, 2020 - This guy wanted to steal the show with his crazy dance moves but ended up embarrassing himself.





The crazy guy was getting down at an event and when he tried to pull some moves, his tight pants burst exposing his underwear.





At first, he was embarrassed but he didn’t let the mishap ruin his night and continued doing his thing.





The video is going viral on social media with netizens hailing him for carrying on despite the incident.





Watch the video below.