Monday February 24, 2020 - The family Sergeant, Kipyegon Kenei, who was attached to Deputy President William Ruto's office, has expressed dissatisfaction in the manner in which the police are investigating the murder of Kenei and is now considering hiring private investigators together with lawyers and pathologist to probe his death.





The Keneis want their private investigators to conduct an independent probe before the police "interferes" with the scene of the crime.





"The family is furious with the handling the matter, they have lost confidence in the police," a source said.





For instance, they have been blocked from viewing the body at Chiromo mortuary and denied access to his house.





The family has maintained that their son, whose body was found lying in his house Thursday, did not commit suicide but was murdered.





The second concern raised by the family was over how the OB number of the case was registered at Embakasi Police Station shortly after his body was found.





What raised eyebrows was the fact that the OB number was registered as OB 31/27/01/2020 indicating the record was taken on January 27, despite the fact that the officer's dead body had been found on Thursday, February 20.





A detective familiar with the case stated that there was lots of information that did not add up which need to be unearthed.





"We want to find out whether the error on the date was an intentional or normal mistake," he said.



