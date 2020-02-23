Sunday,February 23, 2020

– A sexually starved County staff has been humiliated on social media after erotic photos of him having sex with a lady, who is young enough to be his grand daughter, surfaced online.





The aging man, who appears to be clocking in his late 60s, was pictured exchanging saliva and lying in bed naked having sex with a 19 year old slay queen in Kisumu.





In some of the photos that we can’t publish here, the randy married man, who said to be a staff at Homa Bay County Government, one of the Counties with the highest HIV prevalence in a report released last week,

was seen

inserting his tiny manhood in the lady's private parts without using protection.





They banged each other mercilessly without using a condom.





According to reports, the photos were leaked after somebody got hold of his phone.





What will this shameless aging man tell his wife and kids?





See the photos that have spread online like bushfire.



