Thursday, February 20, 2020 - A video of a woman playing the violin while undergoing brain surgery is going viral on social media.





The 53-year old woman by the name Dagmar Turner, had a tumor removed from her brain at the King’s College Hospital while playing her beloved violin.





According to the surgeons, Ms. Turner was worried that the surgeons could damage the part that controls her hand movements and pleaded with them to allow her to play the violin while she is being operated on.





Professor Keyoumars Ashkan, a consultant neurosurgeon at the hospital, said:





"This was the first time I've had a patient play an instrument," he said.





"We managed to remove over 90% of the tumor, including all the areas suspicious of aggressive activity while retaining full function in her left hand."





Ms. Turner thanked the surgeons afterward for preserving her 40-year love for the instrument.





"The violin is my passion," she said.





"I've been playing since I was 10 years old.”





“The thought of losing my ability to play was heartbreaking."





Watch the video below.