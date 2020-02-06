Thursday, February 6, 2020 - Washed up Tanzanian singer, Ray C, who once ruled the airwaves before hard drugs destroyed her life, has caused an eruption on social media after she posed half naked.





The mellow voiced singer rocked a sexy lingerie and struck a sexy pose in bed, leaving little for men to imagine.





The juicy photo has been liked over 10,000 times on Instagram.





Horny men have been flocking her timeline in their thousands and openly expressing their thirst.





Here’s the juicy pic.