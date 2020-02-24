Monday, February 24, 2020- This careless probox driver almost caused a grisly road accident that could have claimed the lives of innocent Kenyans.
A video shared on twitter shows the rogue driver over-taking dangerously while driving in a very high speed.
The driver was literally flying.
Oncoming vehicles had to sway off the road to avoid head on collision.
See video.
KCV 423J should be impounded pic.twitter.com/2NCG0v8Uks cc. @NPSOfficial_KE @ntsa_kenya@FredMatiangi— Road Alerts. || 🇰🇪 (@RoadAlertsKE) February 24, 2020
