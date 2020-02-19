Wednesday, February 19, 2020- Kiambu county residents are currently mourning the death of Kahawa Wendani MCA, Cyrus Omondi, alias Gearbox who was found dead in his hotel room in Mumbai, last week.





Gearbox was found dead in a hotel in what Indian coroners said it might be a heart attack.





But a video has emerged on some online social media platforms showing the half-covered lifeless body of a man of African descent alleged to be that of the MCA.





In the video, three men with a deep West African accent are heard questioning a woman, who also speaks in a similar accent, and she was narrating how she woke up to find the man she’d spent the night together with unresponsive.





There was a plate of food on the table and a cocktail of tablets suspected to sex enhancing pills.





The woman believed to be a Nigerian national appears being pressured by the men on the video to elaborate on the circumstances which led to the man’s death.





Nigerians women are the best prostitutes in India and men from Africa who go to India seek their services.



