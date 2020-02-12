



Wednesday, February 12, 2020- Popular Kahawa Wendani Member of County Assembly (MCA), Cyrus Omondi, is dead.





Omondi, who was elected on a Jubilee ticket in the Kikuyu vote rich area, was found dead in his hotel room in India, where he had gone for a workshop alongside his colleagues in the education committee.





His death was confirmed by Rono Kosigi , the Liaison Officer at the Kenyan High Commission in India.





Although the cause of his death has not been established, there are murmurs in the internet that he could have been drugged by a sex worker in New Delhi, a city famous for prostitution.





Speculations are also rife that Omondi died due to heart attack after taking blue pills to boost his sexual prowess.





MCAs are notorious for seeking the services of sex workers during over-seas trips.





Omondi’s death has come as a shock to the Kiambu County Assembly fraternity, given he was of good health at the time of his demise.





Omondi trounced his competitors in the Jubilee Party primaries held on April 21, 2017, and went ahead to emerge victorious in the general election nearly four months later.





“I am the first candidate of Luo descent to be elected as a leader in Kiambu County,” he said after he was announced the winner.

More to follow…………











