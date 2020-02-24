Monday February 24, 2020 - The fortunes of NASA financier, Jimi Wanjigi, have taken a nosedive after President Uhuru Kenyatta cautioned former Prime Minister Raila Odinga against hobnobbing with the controversial tycoon, terming him as the face of corruption in Kenya.





Sources intimated that Uhuru demanded that Raila breaks ties with Jimi arguing that hobnobbing with him was throwing cold water on the war on corruption which the two leaders have vowed to lead and is negatively impacting the fight against graft both locally and internationally.





According to Uhuru, Wanjigi is among the top 100 Kenyans associated with corruption just like his deputy, William Ruto.





Jimi, who made a fortune by executing dubious deals such as Anglo-Leasing in the Daniel arap Moi and Mwai Kibaki regimes, is now on his own and has resulted to financing the Wachira Kiago-led Kikuyu Council of Elders as he seeks to catch the attention of the establishment.





Prior to the March 9th 2018 handshake between Uhuru and Raila, Jimi, who was one of NASA coalition’s key financiers, was a darling of Raila’s family and would appear in public with them in all the events.





Raila even slept in his house when police raided his house to arrest him for being in possession of illegal guns on October 17th 2017.





The ODM leader spent the night at Jimi’s Muthaiga residence to ostensibly ensure that he was not harassed by police.





But of late, Wanjigi has not been accompanying Raila to public functions, the latest being when the ODM leader jetted from Ethiopia to pay his last respects to the late Moi at Parliament.





According to sources, when Uhuru and Raila initiated the secret talks that would culminate in the handshake, one of the conditions was for the ODM leader to severe his ties with people with corrupt backgrounds with Jimi Wanjigi being the target.



