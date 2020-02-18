Tuesday, February 18, 2020 -A video of a man being beaten by a lady said to be his girlfriend during a date has emerged and raised endless questions on the safety of men in abusive marriages and relationships.





So many men are in abusive relationships and no one is willing to help them.





In the video that was captured on a secret camera and shared online , the lady is seen slapping the poor man like a kid.





They were engaged in a heated argument before the lady unleashed her wrath on the poor boy-child.





Watch video.







