Friday February 28, 2020 - Kirinyaga Governor, Anne Waiguru, was left in shock yesterday after all Members of Parliament, the Senator and majority of MCAs from Kirinyaga, who are allied to Deputy President William Ruto, failed to attend her BBI meeting.





Waiguru was accompanied by Deputy Governor Peter Ndambiri and a handful of MCAs.

According to reports, only four out of 33 MCAs were present.





“The four constituencies have not been represented despite earlier indications that all leaders in the County would be present to strengthen the BBI campaign.”





“We have empty seats at the front line, with the Governor only accompanied by her deputy, Peter Ndambiri, and only four MCAs,” remarked the source.





Among those absent include Mwea MP, Kabinga wa Thayu, Gichugu MP, Robert Gichimu, Ndia MP, George Kariuki, Kirinyaga Central MP, John Munene, and Senator Charles Kibiru.





Ndia legislator, Kariuki, indicated that the Governor had not involved them in the planning of the meeting in any way.





He added that Waiguru took it upon herself to move the BBI agenda in Kirinyaga County without involving the lawmakers from the four constituencies.





During the meeting, Governor Waiguru urged Kirinyaga residents to participate fully in ensuring their views are fully aired.



