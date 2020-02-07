Friday, February 7, 2020 - A South African MP who visited Kenya recently was blown away by the luxuries Kenyan MPs enjoy.





Nyabayomzi Kwankwa, who is the Deputy President of the UDM opposition party spent the day with nominated Jubilee Senator, Isaac Mwaura, and experienced firsthand how Kenyan legislators are pampered.





Taking to Twitter, he joked that he realized he was an ‘MP for the wrong Country’









“Spending a day with Hon. Dr. Mwaura today in Nairobi, I realized that I am an MP for the wrong country. 😜 MPs here have a driver, a bodyguard, a PA [personal assistant], a researcher, a communications officer and an administrative assistant.





He added: “In South Africa, we fend for ourselves. We don’t even have PAs,"





However, his tweet didn’t go down well with a section of Kenyans who reminded him that Kenyan MPs are a greedy lot who cares only about their welfare at the expense of poor taxpayers who shouldn't be emulated.





See the post and reaction below.















