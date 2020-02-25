Tuesday, February 25, 2020 – There were chaos on twitter after a disgruntled customer shared a video claiming that he had filmed rats inside the kitchen at one of McDonald’s restaurants.





The disgruntled customer said that he was waiting to be served in the popular eatery when he zoomed into the kitchen after spotting rats moving around and recorded the video.





The customer shared a video of three rats balancing on the edge of the bucket in the kitchen and called out the management of the restaurant over poor hygiene.









Watch the video.