Wednesday, February 12, 2020 - Kenyan celebrity couple, Nameless and Wahu, have been married for over a decade and their union has been an inspiration to many.





The two entertainers met in campus in the early 2000s and dated for some time before tying the knot in 2005.





Several years down the line, and two adorable girls, they are still madly in love.





The love birds decided to take an early Valentine’s Day vacation and Nameless, whose real name is David Mathenge, has shared a cozy photo of himself and Wahu having a good time at the beach.





While sharing the photo, Nameless joked that he’s proof that Kikuyu men can also be romantic.





Ati alikuwa anasema Nini juu ya Wakikuyu na Valentines🧐.... @mamutravel thanks for coming through with the quick deal ....siwezi kubali kuambiwa hivo. 😠 ... Men's conference Bado na come by the way 🙈 , musini-judge, ,” wrote Nameless. #KikuyusCanBeRomantic 😠 ,” wrote Nameless.





Check out the photo below.