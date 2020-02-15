Saturday, February 15, 2020 - This lady was heartbroken on Valentine’s Day as other ladies were celebrating the special day with their lovers.





She had prepared special gifts for her boyfriend on the special day but he failed to turn up.





The beautiful lady took to her twitter page and posted the gifts that she had prepared for her boyfriend with the caption, “So I tried. Hope he likes it.”





However, the man didn’t turn up after keeping the lady waiting the whole day despite promising that he would honour the date.

She posted a heartbreaking message on twitter after her boyfriend failed to turn up saying,



“U pdate: he never came, like he said he would, couldn’t reach him on his phone, thought something happened to him but he updated his status on WhatsApp. So yah! it really hurts I won’t lie, but it is what it is. Soo!!! Anyone wanna drink Pink Gin with me





























The Kenyan DAILY POST