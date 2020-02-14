Position: Supply Assistant - KRA
Location: Nairobi
Responsibilities
Drawback, Refunds and rebates
- Supporting
KRA exports documentation to ensure all is per expected duty claim process
- Collating
all support documents for drawback, refunds and rebate
- Computation,
compilation and approval of all drawback, refunds and rebate vouchers for
lodging with KRA.
- Follow
up of all claims documentation for submission to KRA system and
documenting rejected claim
- Support
with periodic reports of exports, duty free deliveries, drawback, refunds
as required from time to time
Exports Coordination
- Keep
track of all VEK/SVLK Exports to ensure efficient clearance as per
prevailing KPI
- Coordinate
with all internal imports focal points to ensure no knowledge and process
gaps and timely action by the focal points to alleviate clearance delays,
demurrage and storage charges.
- Support
to all business Units in VEK and SVLK when declaring exports to ensure
correct documentation.
Compliance with Regulatory framework
- Maintain
daily follow ups with Customs and exports Manager to ensure no negative
publicity related to compliance issues and if any raise it immediately
with supervisor.
- Action
on all non-compliance issues raised by CSD immediately they are raised and
get formal confirmations from KRA on close-out of each.
- Monitor
changes in the above regulatory environment and focal points on the best
way to comply.
- Conduct
monthly reconciliation with KRA KOSF to ensure all imported products have
been fully accounted for and captured in KRA records.
- Reconciliation
of all KRA demands from Customs Services Department to ensure close-out
and formal communication of the same by KRA
- Building
professional influential rapport with KRA and interpersonal skills to
achieve objectives.
- Delivery
of timely status reports.
- Compliance
with KRA legal framework relating to this role
- Risk
of penalization by KRA and the resulting need to keep very good records to
mitigate.
- Challenge
of ensuring effective supervision and performance of C&F agents
- Working
odd hours when supervising vessels discharge
Qualifications
- Solid
prior experience of customs processes
- Solid
prior experience regarding drawback refunds.
- Proven
analytical competencies
- Strong
and effective team player.
- High
integrity and strong character
- Proven
communication and inter-personal skills.
- A
sound understanding of accounting principles and concepts and their
application and Proficient in IT especially Microsoft Office and SAP.
- A
working knowledge with relevant Tax laws (East Africa Community Customs
Management Act)
- Good
business relationship and contacts with relevant Tax authority teams
- Good
communication skills.
- Demonstrated
evidence of Enterprise first values – Mastery
- Income
Tax / VAT/Customs & excise/EACCMA – Mastery
- Accounting
skills (working knowledge of standards/practice) – Knowledge
- Displays
personal effectiveness – Knowledge
- Team
Working – Skill
- Correctness
& integrity of figures – Skill
- Demonstrate
Courage – Knowledge
- Good
communications skills and ability to influence others – Skill
- Shore
Officer competences – Skill
How to Apply
Position: Maintenance Engineer
Location: Mombasa
Responsibilities
- To
formulate and implement Mombasa Terminal maintenance and asset integrity
programs at optimum cost while complying with statutory, company and
industry standards and requirements and in line with PM and HSSE/Process
Safety requirements.
- Contractor
Management that achieves agreed contract KPIs and as well as desired
customer satisfaction results.
- Manage
Health, Safety, Security and Environment (HSSE) and Permit to Work
requirement for all maintenance and Capex works at Mombasa Terminal
- To
formulate and implement Mombasa Terminal maintenance and asset integrity
programs at optimum cost while complying with statutory, company and
industry standards and requirements
- Manage
Health, Safety, Security and Environment (HSSE) and Permit to Work
requirement for all maintenance and Capex works at Mombasa Terminal.
- Management
of the projects and contracts to deliver planned performance safely, on
time, within budget and to the required quality standards.
- Contractor
management for delivery of agreed KPIs through monthly performance reviews
and periodic contractor performance audits, in line with predetermined
contract management procedures.
- Ensure
timely compliance to statutory equipment inspections and revalidation
regulations especially in respect to LPG bulk tanks and compressor
reservoirs (pressure vessels)
- Procurement
of equipment, materials and services in liaison with the procurement
department and especially through provision of scope, standards and
negotiation.
- Develop
and Maintain a strong HSSE culture, including Permit to Work, within
Contractors and ensure compliance to Company HSSE standards
- Support
the development Capex plans, including scoping and scheduling of the
projects.
Qualifications
- University
degree in Engineering, from a recognized university with 3 years’ working
experience in Engineering in Oil or Manufacturing/Construction industry.
- Strong
team member with good interpersonal skills, personal initiative and drive.
- Knowledge
level to contractor management
- Knowledge
level in HSSE.
- High
flexibility and ability to deliver to tight deadlines.
- Demonstration
of the aspired Vivo core Values (Honesty, Integrity, Respect for People)
and Behaviors (Leadership, Accountability, Teamwork)
How to Apply
Position: Trade Marketing Manager- Lubricants
Location: Nairobi
Job Description
The Trade Marketing Manager- Lubricants will be responsible for implementation of agreed brand and channel marketing initiatives, campaigns and other programmes to support the achievement of market penetration, brand health, business targets and loyalty both in B2B and B2C sectors.
Responsibilities
- Work
with Country Lubricants Marketing Manager to build the annual Lubricants
Marketing Plan and monitor SP&A budget expenditure and implementation.
- Implement
the Direct and Indirect marketing programmes for the target
sector/channel, covering pricing (cross and multi-channel), product
portfolio, training (including product & sector knowledge and sales
skills), integrated marketing communications plans embedded in the country
marketing plans.
- Drive
local adaptation of global brand and sector materials and programmes (i.e.
merchandising and promotions) where relevant to drive growth.
- Work
closely with the Marketing Operations Manager to monitor and analyse data
to understand brand, product and channel performance and trends across
each sector.
- Work
closely with other Trade Marketing Managers and Retail Lubricants Category
Manager to pro-actively implement marketing communication and marketing
support across all lines of business.
- Provide
the relevant insights regarding market trends (customer and competitor) as
inputs in the development and review of business/marketing programs and
identification of growth opportunities.
- Continuously
monitor business performance across channels and work with the Lubricants
Marketing Manager and Sales & Marketing Manager to develop corrective
action plans to stay on plan.
- Work
closely with the sales teams (FBAMs) and Front Line Technical Services
(FLTS) team to support value selling and implementation of B2B Customer
Value Propositions (CVP) and Pipeline (SPANCOP) management initiatives.
- Ensure
all marketing activities are evaluated in terms of return on investment,
and that a Post Investment Review is carried out post activities.
- Coordinate
and support on-ground implementation of agreed marketing initiatives by
the distributors.
- Manage
third party marketing agency relationships and interfaces to ensure
delivery of relevant brand and channel initiatives.
- Participate
in the development of the country marketing plan covering key brands and
channels in liaison with the Lubricants Marketing Manager as per the VE
Lubricants marketing planning calendar
- Manage
implementation of agreed lubricants brand and channel (B2B & B2C)
sales & marketing initiatives – including concept development, actual
implementation directly and through third party agencies where
appropriate, within agreed budgets.
- Manage
implementation of B2B customer value propositions (CVP) and pipeline
(SPANCOP) management by the sales teams and Frontline Technical Services
(FLTS) Team.
- Monitor
impact of marketing initiatives to ensure delivery of target return on
marketing investments (pre and post implementation)
- Manage
agency relationships to implement agreed marketing communication for
assigned brands and channel initiatives.
- Support
and participate in the on-ground implementation of distributor marketing
initiatives, agency supervision and performance evaluation on need basis
- To
be able to implement simultaneous activities and programs on time and on
budget, producing the agreed top line growth.
- Success
in this role will require a close relationship with sales, technical team,
country marketing and key distributors. In addition, a thorough
understanding of the external market and competitor activities is
essential.
Qualifications
- A
university degree preferably in business, marketing or related field.
- At
least 3 years of experience in a marketing or marketing support role or
environment with strong analytical skills.
- Ability
to think strategically and to translate new concepts into operational
plans.
- Ability
to draw insights from data and communicate them to different audiences
with ease. Good understanding of Retail and B2C markets.
- Strong
value chain; Pricing; Channel management & Route-to-Market (RTM)
competencies.
- Strong
proven commercial skills and judgment.
- Strong
customer orientation.
- Ability
to manage complex projects and handle numerous relationships.
- Strong
interpersonal and excellent organisational skills.
- Experience
in Fast moving consumer goods (FMCG) setting and digital marketing is an
advantage.
How to apply
