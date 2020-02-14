Location: Nairobi

Responsibilities

Drawback, Refunds and rebates

Support with periodic reports of exports, duty free deliveries, drawback, refunds as required from time to time

Follow up of all claims documentation for submission to KRA system and documenting rejected claim

Computation, compilation and approval of all drawback, refunds and rebate vouchers for lodging with KRA.

Collating all support documents for drawback, refunds and rebate

Supporting KRA exports documentation to ensure all is per expected duty claim process

Exports Coordination

Support to all business Units in VEK and SVLK when declaring exports to ensure correct documentation.

Coordinate with all internal imports focal points to ensure no knowledge and process gaps and timely action by the focal points to alleviate clearance delays, demurrage and storage charges.

Keep track of all VEK/SVLK Exports to ensure efficient clearance as per prevailing KPI

Compliance with Regulatory framework

Reconciliation of all KRA demands from Customs Services Department to ensure close-out and formal communication of the same by KRA

Conduct monthly reconciliation with KRA KOSF to ensure all imported products have been fully accounted for and captured in KRA records.

Monitor changes in the above regulatory environment and focal points on the best way to comply.

Action on all non-compliance issues raised by CSD immediately they are raised and get formal confirmations from KRA on close-out of each.

Maintain daily follow ups with Customs and exports Manager to ensure no negative publicity related to compliance issues and if any raise it immediately with supervisor.

Challenge of ensuring effective supervision and performance of C&F agents

Risk of penalization by KRA and the resulting need to keep very good records to mitigate.

Compliance with KRA legal framework relating to this role

Building professional influential rapport with KRA and interpersonal skills to achieve objectives.

Qualifications

Good communications skills and ability to influence others – Skill

A sound understanding of accounting principles and concepts and their application and Proficient in IT especially Microsoft Office and SAP.

Position: Maintenance Engineer

Location: Mombasa

Responsibilities

Manage Health, Safety, Security and Environment (HSSE) and Permit to Work requirement for all maintenance and Capex works at Mombasa Terminal

Contractor Management that achieves agreed contract KPIs and as well as desired customer satisfaction results.

To formulate and implement Mombasa Terminal maintenance and asset integrity programs at optimum cost while complying with statutory, company and industry standards and requirements and in line with PM and HSSE/Process Safety requirements.

Support the development Capex plans, including scoping and scheduling of the projects.

Develop and Maintain a strong HSSE culture, including Permit to Work, within Contractors and ensure compliance to Company HSSE standards

Procurement of equipment, materials and services in liaison with the procurement department and especially through provision of scope, standards and negotiation.

Ensure timely compliance to statutory equipment inspections and revalidation regulations especially in respect to LPG bulk tanks and compressor reservoirs (pressure vessels)

Contractor management for delivery of agreed KPIs through monthly performance reviews and periodic contractor performance audits, in line with predetermined contract management procedures.

Management of the projects and contracts to deliver planned performance safely, on time, within budget and to the required quality standards.

Qualifications

Demonstration of the aspired Vivo core Values (Honesty, Integrity, Respect for People) and Behaviors (Leadership, Accountability, Teamwork)

High flexibility and ability to deliver to tight deadlines.

University degree in Engineering, from a recognized university with 3 years’ working experience in Engineering in Oil or Manufacturing/Construction industry.

Position: Trade Marketing Manager- Lubricants

Location: Nairobi

Job Description

The Trade Marketing Manager- Lubricants will be responsible for implementation of agreed brand and channel marketing initiatives, campaigns and other programmes to support the achievement of market penetration, brand health, business targets and loyalty both in B2B and B2C sectors.

Responsibilities

Work with Country Lubricants Marketing Manager to build the annual Lubricants Marketing Plan and monitor SP&A budget expenditure and implementation.

Implement the Direct and Indirect marketing programmes for the target sector/channel, covering pricing (cross and multi-channel), product portfolio, training (including product & sector knowledge and sales skills), integrated marketing communications plans embedded in the country marketing plans.

Drive local adaptation of global brand and sector materials and programmes (i.e. merchandising and promotions) where relevant to drive growth.

Work closely with the Marketing Operations Manager to monitor and analyse data to understand brand, product and channel performance and trends across each sector.

Work closely with other Trade Marketing Managers and Retail Lubricants Category Manager to pro-actively implement marketing communication and marketing support across all lines of business.

Provide the relevant insights regarding market trends (customer and competitor) as inputs in the development and review of business/marketing programs and identification of growth opportunities.

Continuously monitor business performance across channels and work with the Lubricants Marketing Manager and Sales & Marketing Manager to develop corrective action plans to stay on plan.

Work closely with the sales teams (FBAMs) and Front Line Technical Services (FLTS) team to support value selling and implementation of B2B Customer Value Propositions (CVP) and Pipeline (SPANCOP) management initiatives.

Ensure all marketing activities are evaluated in terms of return on investment, and that a Post Investment Review is carried out post activities.

Coordinate and support on-ground implementation of agreed marketing initiatives by the distributors.

Manage third party marketing agency relationships and interfaces to ensure delivery of relevant brand and channel initiatives.

Participate in the development of the country marketing plan covering key brands and channels in liaison with the Lubricants Marketing Manager as per the VE Lubricants marketing planning calendar

Manage implementation of agreed lubricants brand and channel (B2B & B2C) sales & marketing initiatives – including concept development, actual implementation directly and through third party agencies where appropriate, within agreed budgets.

Manage implementation of B2B customer value propositions (CVP) and pipeline (SPANCOP) management by the sales teams and Frontline Technical Services (FLTS) Team.

Monitor impact of marketing initiatives to ensure delivery of target return on marketing investments (pre and post implementation)

Manage agency relationships to implement agreed marketing communication for assigned brands and channel initiatives.

Support and participate in the on-ground implementation of distributor marketing initiatives, agency supervision and performance evaluation on need basis

To be able to implement simultaneous activities and programs on time and on budget, producing the agreed top line growth.