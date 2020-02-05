National Sales Manager
Unga Holdings is a market leader in the manufacturing and provision of high-quality human nutrition, animal nutrition and animal health products and services within East Africa.
Unga Holdings Limited’s subsidiaries include Unga Limited, Unga Farm Care (EA) Limited, Ennsvalley Bakery Limited and Unga Millers (U) Limited.
About the Role
- The National Sales Manager (NSM) will develop and implement sales and trade marketing strategies and policies to achieve agreed sales volumes and mix, profitability, numeric and weighted distribution, as well as customer satisfaction.
Duties and Responsibilities
- Develop and implement sales strategies to achieve agreed sales, profitability and market share targets
- Develop appropriate sales force and structures that maximise effectiveness and efficiency
- Manage and develop distribution channels and systems to optimise product availability and maximize sales
- Implement and manage agreed commercial policies and terms to drive sales and enhance long term relationships with customers and consumers
- Prepare and implement a functional budget and ensure that expenditure is within approved budgets
- Ensure PaTaMu (Pamoja Tuangamize Muda) designated initiatives are implemented leading to continual improvement
- Oversee work performance of staff including their deployment, Learning and Development and welfare in line with company policy
Desired Candidate Profile
- A BCom degree with a Sales and Marketing option or equivalent relevant qualification
- An MBA degree is an added advantage
- You have a minimum of seven (7) years’ relevant experience in an FMCG environment, five (5) of which are at senior management level in a commercial function
- You have strong commercial awareness and customer focus
- You have an excellent understanding of route-to-consumer models especially in General Trade
- You have good people management skills with proven ability to lead diverse commercial teams
- You have strategic awareness, good in planning and organization skills
- You have proven leadership skills
- You have good analytical skills and are able to turn data into insights and action plans
- You are proficient in the use of MS Office applications
Key Leadership Competencies
- Commercial Awareness – Ability to understand the key business issues that affect the profitability and growth of an enterprise and takes appropriate action to maximise success
- Leading Change – Proactively supports change and effectively adapts own approach to suit changing circumstances or requirements
- Advancing Strategy – Takes account of a wide range of longer-term issues, opportunities and contingencies. Identifies the means of implementing plans in line with the vision and direction
- Driving Execution – Ability to create and maintain a high level of appropriately directed activity. Shows determination and the capacity to work hard
- Developing Self and Others – Develops the skills and competencies of others through training, coaching and other development activities related to current and future roles
Procurement Manager
About the Role
- The Procurement Manager – Raw and Packaging Materials will effectively and efficiently manage the procurement of Raw and Packaging materials in line with the company policies and procedures.
Duties and Responsibilities
- Develop and implement the company’s procurement strategy and objectives
- Ensure effective and efficient sourcing of raw and packaging materials both locally and internationally as per the budgets and the laid down procedures
- Source, maintain and develop credible and competitive suppliers and supplier relationships
- Prepare and manage supplier agreements and contracts to ensure compliance and risk mitigation
- Keep abreast of and monitor procurement world market trends and recommend appropriate action
- Ensure optimal stock holding levels and accurate documentation for all procurement processes
- Ensure Continual Improvement designated initiatives are implemented, leading to increased productivity
- Review work performance of reportees including their development and training
Desired Candidate Profile
Does this sound like you?
- A Bachelor’s degree in a business-related field
- A Diploma in Purchasing and Supplies Management
- You have a minimum of six (6) years’ relevant working experience, three (3) of which should be at mid to senior management level
- You have broad knowledge of international purchasing procedures including payment and financing methods.
- Proficiency in the use of MS Office applications, experience in SAP and other Procurement software is a great advantage
- Knowledge and understanding of the global import market including East Africa is required
- You have great experience sourcing for suppliers and negotiating for the best deals
- You have experience in managing, motivating and influencing cross-functional teams
Key Leadership Competencies
