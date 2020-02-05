National Sales Manager

Unga Holdings is a market leader in the manufacturing and provision of high-quality human nutrition, animal nutrition and animal health products and services within East Africa.

Unga Holdings Limited’s subsidiaries include Unga Limited, Unga Farm Care (EA) Limited, Ennsvalley Bakery Limited and Unga Millers (U) Limited.

About the Role

The National Sales Manager (NSM) will develop and implement sales and trade marketing strategies and policies to achieve agreed sales volumes and mix, profitability, numeric and weighted distribution, as well as customer satisfaction.





Duties and Responsibilities

Develop and implement sales strategies to achieve agreed sales, profitability and market share targets

Develop appropriate sales force and structures that maximise effectiveness and efficiency

Manage and develop distribution channels and systems to optimise product availability and maximize sales

Implement and manage agreed commercial policies and terms to drive sales and enhance long term relationships with customers and consumers

Prepare and implement a functional budget and ensure that expenditure is within approved budgets

Ensure PaTaMu (Pamoja Tuangamize Muda) designated initiatives are implemented leading to continual improvement

Oversee work performance of staff including their deployment, Learning and Development and welfare in line with company policy





Desired Candidate Profile

A BCom degree with a Sales and Marketing option or equivalent relevant qualification

An MBA degree is an added advantage

You have a minimum of seven (7) years’ relevant experience in an FMCG environment, five (5) of which are at senior management level in a commercial function

You have strong commercial awareness and customer focus

You have an excellent understanding of route-to-consumer models especially in General Trade

You have good people management skills with proven ability to lead diverse commercial teams

You have strategic awareness, good in planning and organization skills

You have proven leadership skills

You have good analytical skills and are able to turn data into insights and action plans

You are proficient in the use of MS Office applications





Key Leadership Competencies

Commercial Awareness – Ability to understand the key business issues that affect the profitability and growth of an enterprise and takes appropriate action to maximise success

Leading Change – Proactively supports change and effectively adapts own approach to suit changing circumstances or requirements

Advancing Strategy – Takes account of a wide range of longer-term issues, opportunities and contingencies. Identifies the means of implementing plans in line with the vision and direction

Driving Execution – Ability to create and maintain a high level of appropriately directed activity. Shows determination and the capacity to work hard

Developing Self and Others – Develops the skills and competencies of others through training, coaching and other development activities related to current and future roles





How to Apply





Procurement Manager

About the Role

The Procurement Manager – Raw and Packaging Materials will effectively and efficiently manage the procurement of Raw and Packaging materials in line with the company policies and procedures.





Duties and Responsibilities

Develop and implement the company’s procurement strategy and objectives

Ensure effective and efficient sourcing of raw and packaging materials both locally and internationally as per the budgets and the laid down procedures

Source, maintain and develop credible and competitive suppliers and supplier relationships

Prepare and manage supplier agreements and contracts to ensure compliance and risk mitigation

Keep abreast of and monitor procurement world market trends and recommend appropriate action

Ensure optimal stock holding levels and accurate documentation for all procurement processes

Ensure Continual Improvement designated initiatives are implemented, leading to increased productivity

Review work performance of reportees including their development and training





Desired Candidate Profile

Does this sound like you?

A Bachelor’s degree in a business-related field

A Diploma in Purchasing and Supplies Management

You have a minimum of six (6) years’ relevant working experience, three (3) of which should be at mid to senior management level

You have broad knowledge of international purchasing procedures including payment and financing methods.

Proficiency in the use of MS Office applications, experience in SAP and other Procurement software is a great advantage

Knowledge and understanding of the global import market including East Africa is required

You have great experience sourcing for suppliers and negotiating for the best deals

You have experience in managing, motivating and influencing cross-functional teams





Key Leadership Competencies

