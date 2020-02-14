Pets Paradise is a Pet Grooming and Pet Boarding Company based in Karen.

We are a band of pet lovers dedicated to providing your pet with a safe, fun and caring environment in your absence.

We believe in a personalized approach to pet care ensuring your peace-of-mind knowing your pet is safe, happy and loved.

We are a Christian based organization and we follow Christian values.

Our 3 main values are:

· Pets – The care of pets is our primary concern and our purpose.

· Human/Pet Bond – We are here because we recognize the many benefits derived from our relationship with the pets under our care. We will celebrate these benefits amongst our pet owners and ourselves

· Knowledge and Skills – Ultimately, it is the knowledge and skill we develop that will enable us to service our pet owners and pets successfully, efficiently and with pride. We strive for the highest level of knowledge and skill.

Position: Internal Auditor

Location: Nairobi, Karen

Responsibilities

· Determine internal audit scope and develop annual plans. Setting the audit program for BOD and management consumption

· Perform and control the full audit cycle including risk management and control management over operations’ effectiveness, financial reliability and compliance with all applicable directives and regulations

· Act as an objective source of independent advice to ensure validity, legality and goal achievement. Managing and maintaining good working relations with all parties without compromising on independence. Maintain open communication with management and audit committee

· Obtain, analyze and evaluate accounting documentation, previous reports, data, flowcharts etc. This includes culture audits based on company values and supporting systems and processes.

· Audit on boarding of new staff.

· Maintaining high levels of confidentiality always

· Identify loopholes and recommend risk aversion measures and cost savings.

· Identifying business risks and suggesting ways to mitigate the same.

· Conduct follow up audits to monitor management’s interventions

· Engage to continuous knowledge development regarding sector’s rules, regulations, best practices, tools, techniques and performance standards

· Working professionally always

· Document process and prepare audit findings memorandum.

· Prepare and present reports that reflect audit’s results and document process. Reporting audit findings through established business reports. These include: Board Papers, Management Committee

Minimum Requirements

· 5 years’ experience as an Internal Auditor

· A Bachelor’s degree/diploma or professional qualifications

· Flexibility in terms of working hours

· Must be willing to lead Bible devotions once a week

· Must demonstrate a willingness to work with dogs





Position: Driver

Location: Nairobi, Karen

Responsibilities

· To ensure that the vehicle assigned to you for the job is always in sound working order, clean and presentable before discerning clients.

· To ensure that work attire is neat, clean and presentable. To further ensure that the driver is clean and free from offensive body odours.

· To stick to the day’s work plan and not to detour out of schedule for personal errands.

· Ensure that all applicable systems and processes are followed when on client sites. Pets must be subjected to all the laid down requirements before leaving the client’s place.

· Work closely with your supervisor and other colleagues so that overall teamwork delivers quality services to clients.

· Supporting clients on site to fill in all required information

· Delivering pet food and accessories as directed from the office.

· Working professionally always and drive in a manner that keeps animals and human passengers comfortable.

· Always maintain a valid driver’s license

· Filing an incident report daily for any encounters such as police related incidences, accidents, theft, punctures, fueling, servicing of the vehicle, mileage e.t.c.

Minimum Requirements

· 5 years’ experience as personal or company driver

· People below 35 years need not apply

· Mature, healthy with excellent eyesight

· PSV drivers need not apply

· Persons living near Karen shopping center are encouraged to apply

· Communicate well in English and Kiswahili

· Demonstrate familiarity with the routes in Nairobi.

· A valid new generation NTSA Driver’s License

· Flexibility in terms of working hours

· Must be willing to lead Bible devotions once a week

· Must demonstrate a willingness to work with dogs





Position: Administration and Operations Supervisor

Location: Nairobi, Karen

Responsibilities

· Ensure that all client details are captured in the database. Ensure that all systems and processes are always adhered to while dealing with clients. Ensure that all pets, picked or dropped at Pets Paradise are subjected to all system protocols.

· Maintain a highly motivated team ready to take up more work due to business growth.

· Keep a tools maintenance register on a weekly basis for all tools used in the department. This includes but is not limited to vehicles, hand tools, staff work attire.

· Ensure that the work environment is always clean and is safe for all staff to work in. this includes the boarding area, the grass areas and all other areas.

· Enforce adherence to legal guidelines and in-house policies to maintain the company’s legality and business ethics

· Work within set budgets.

· Solve all people related cases within the team

· The Supervisor shall receive all calls and inbound emails and distribute to concerned parties or respond to them as is appropriate.

· Ensure that all deliveries to clients such as pet food are taken within expected timelines. The supervisor will be responsible for maintaining the stock records and sales from happy paws shop.

Minimum Requirements

· 5 years’ experience as an Administrator

· A Bachelor’s degree/diploma in Business Administration, Marketing, PR or related field

· Persons living near Karen shopping center are encouraged to apply

· Communicate well in English and Kiswahili

· Flexibility in terms of working hours

· Must be willing to lead Bible devotions once a week

· Must demonstrate a willingness to work with dogs

How to Apply:

If you are up to the challenge, possess the necessary qualification and experience; please send your CV only quoting the job title on the email subject (Administration and Operations Supervisor) to info@petsparadise.co.ke by COB 5pm, Wednesday 19th February 2020.